4.8m Ration Bags Delivered To Needy People At Their Doorsteps: CS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2024 | 11:33 PM

The Punjab government has so far delivered 4.8 million ration bags to the needy people at their doorsteps

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Punjab government has so far delivered 4.8 million ration bags to the needy people at their doorsteps.

This was stated by Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman while chairing a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat to review the Ramazan package and price control measures. The administrative secretaries of departments of industries, agriculture, additional IG Special Branch, Chairman PITB and officers concerned attended the meeting while the additional chief secretary, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Officials briefed the meeting that 6,132 person were arrested and 2109 cases were registered in the crackdown on profiteers in Ramazan, and the price magistrates checked nine lac places and imposed fines of Rs. 75 million over violations.

The Chief Secretary said that the delivery of ration bags at doorsteps under the Ramazan package was a big challenge, adding that the role of administrative officers in the successful implementation of the program is commendable.

He also praised the Punjab Information Technology board for ensuring transparency in the Ramazan package through digital monitoring. The meeting decided that certificates of appreciation would be issued to the 10 best performing districts in connection with delivery of ration bags.

The secretaries of industries and agriculture gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. They said that on the directives of the Chief Minister Punjab, the crackdown on profiteers is underway across the province. They said that due to effective monitoring and administrative measures, the prices of potatoes, tomatoes and other vegetables are decreasing. They mentioned that more than 1.5 million consumers benefited from the agriculture fair price shops established in Ramazan bazaars.

