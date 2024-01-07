5th convocation of SMBBMU Larkana to be held on Monday

LARKANA Jan 07 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 7th Jan, 2024) All arrangements have been finalized to organize the 5th convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana that will be held on Monday, at the main campus of SMBBMU Larkana.

Meanwhile, the 14th convocation of Chandka Medical College (CMC) Larkana, 3rd of Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, 4th of Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) Larkana and 6th convocation of Ghulam Muhammad Maher Medical College(GMMMC) Sukkur will also be held at the same varsity.

This was stated by the Registrar, SMBBMU Larkana Professor Dr. Safdar Ali Shaikh, here on Sunday evening.

He said that the Chancellor of the University/ Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori will preside over the 5th convocation of SMBBMU Larkana.

He said in this convocation degrees will be awarded to the medical graduates including Girls medical graduates of batches 43 to 46 who completed their MBBS degrees from CMC Larkana, the medical graduates of 12 to 15th batch of GMMMC Sukkur, Third Bibi Aseefa Dental College Larkana, and graduates Benazir Institute of Nursing and Community Health Sciences (BINCHS) Larkana will also be awarded on the occasion.

Medals, Shields and Merit certificates will be awarded to position holders and distinction holders separately, he added.