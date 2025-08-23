Martyred Army Jawan Laid To Rest
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The martyred Pak army Jawan, Sepoy Wali Muhammad Kharal, was laid to rest with
full military honour in a local graveyard on Saturday.
Sepoy Wali Muhammad Kharal of Chak No 547-GB Killianwala had embraced martyrdom
while bravely fighting against terrorists in Balochistan.
His funeral prayers were offered in his native village where hundreds of people participated.
Later on, the body was laid to rest with full military honour amid slogans of “Pak army Zindabad,
Shaheed Wali Muhammad Zindabad”.
The people belonging to all walks of life, including political figures and representatives of civil society
and religious circles, participated in the funeral and prayed for the departed soul.
A smart contingent of the Pak army presented the guard of honour while floral wreaths were laid
on the martyr’s grave on behalf of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Army Staff Field
Marshal Asim Munir.
