Kohat Police Tighten Security Measures With Special Checkpoints
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 11:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) In view of the current situation, the Kohat Police have further tightened security measures by setting up special checkpoints across the district to maintain law and order.
Under the direction of DPO Kohat Dr Zahidullah, all SHOs of SDPOs, along with police personnel, are conducting snap checking at various important places and highways, including entry and exit routes.
According to the details, the police are strictly checking all persons coming and going, suspicious motorcyclists and suspicious vehicles.
The purpose of snap checking is to ensure peace and order in the area and protect the lives and property of the people.
DPO Kohat Dr Zahidullah has appealed to the brave people of Kohat to cooperate with the police in view of the current situation and to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde
Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham
MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan
IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment
60 police officials promoted to inspector rank
Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..
Five accused shot dead by accomplices
Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors
Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme
UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar
Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation
Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kohat police tighten security measures with special checkpoints1 minute ago
-
KPK Governor lauds Kashmir Council EU's efforts on Kashmir issue11 minutes ago
-
Valiant Pakistan army officer laid to rest with full military honors11 minutes ago
-
Attock Patrolling Police organizes blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients11 minutes ago
-
PFA cracks down on food safety violations11 minutes ago
-
AAC-II inspects Liaqat Memorial Hospital Kohat11 minutes ago
-
SDMA Director General emphasizes disaster preparedness21 minutes ago
-
25 road traffic accidents in Chiniot, 33 injured31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-China relations based on mutual trust: Ambassador Hashmi41 minutes ago
-
Earthquake tremors felt in Zhob, Balochistan41 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer arrested in Kohat with 1460 grams of heroin41 minutes ago
-
HESCO suspends 2 SDOs for fatal accidents of linemen51 minutes ago