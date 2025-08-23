Open Menu

Kohat Police Tighten Security Measures With Special Checkpoints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2025 | 11:10 PM

Kohat police tighten security measures with special checkpoints

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) In view of the current situation, the Kohat Police have further tightened security measures by setting up special checkpoints across the district to maintain law and order.

Under the direction of DPO Kohat Dr Zahidullah, all SHOs of SDPOs, along with police personnel, are conducting snap checking at various important places and highways, including entry and exit routes.

According to the details, the police are strictly checking all persons coming and going, suspicious motorcyclists and suspicious vehicles.

The purpose of snap checking is to ensure peace and order in the area and protect the lives and property of the people.

DPO Kohat Dr Zahidullah has appealed to the brave people of Kohat to cooperate with the police in view of the current situation and to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

26 minutes ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

40 minutes ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

1 hour ago
 60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

1 hour ago
 Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcy ..

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..

2 hours ago
Five accused shot dead by accomplices

Five accused shot dead by accomplices

2 hours ago
 Minister highlights investment potential in KP, as ..

Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors

2 hours ago
 Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship pr ..

Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme

2 hours ago
 UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia ..

UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar

2 hours ago
 Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood ..

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

2 hours ago
 Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Rec ..

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan