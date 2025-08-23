Kohat police tighten security measures with special checkpoints

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) In view of the current situation, the Kohat Police have further tightened security measures by setting up special checkpoints across the district to maintain law and order.

Under the direction of DPO Kohat Dr Zahidullah, all SHOs of SDPOs, along with police personnel, are conducting snap checking at various important places and highways, including entry and exit routes.

According to the details, the police are strictly checking all persons coming and going, suspicious motorcyclists and suspicious vehicles.

The purpose of snap checking is to ensure peace and order in the area and protect the lives and property of the people.

DPO Kohat Dr Zahidullah has appealed to the brave people of Kohat to cooperate with the police in view of the current situation and to maintain an atmosphere of peace and order.

APP/azq/378