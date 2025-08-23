PFA cracks down on food safety violations

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has continued its operations to ensure the quality of essential food items in Chiniot and its surroundings.

During recent inspections, food safety teams imposed fines of Rs 60,000 on several food businesses for serious violations of laws. The inspections targeted milk trucks and other food establishments, highlighting the authority's commitment to protecting public health.

During the inspections, 6 kg of expired food items were recovered from a grocery store and destroyed. The PFA also took action against food points and meat shops for poor cleaning arrangements and the unavailability of medical supplies for employees.

Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority, Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, while talking to APP, emphasized that actions against those who adulterate food will continue without fear or hesitation.

