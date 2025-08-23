Minister Vows Federal Support For Flood-hit Communities, Urges Global Climate Justice
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 11:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change, Musadik Malik, on Saturday said that the government was committed to stand by flood-affected communities, assuring both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.
Speaking on a private news channel, he said the federal government would work shoulder-to-shoulder with provinces in restoring homes, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure.
“In times of crisis, there can be no division of responsibility between federal and provincial levels,” he said.
He extended condolences to families who lost loved ones, homes, or sources of income, noting that no support could erase such grief.
He said that every effort would be made to rebuild lives and restore normalcy.
Updating on relief operations, he shared that major roads have been cleared, with only a few areas pending.
While electricity has been largely restored in 47 out of 60 affected feeders are fully functional and the remainder will be restored shortly, he added.
He further revealed that 250,000 tons of essential food and medicines have been delivered to the affected regions, ensuring that current supplies are now in surplus.
The minister also underlined Pakistan’s acute climate vulnerability, pointing out that despite contributing less than one percent to global emissions, the country continues to suffer devastating consequences of climate change, including floods and glacier melt.
He criticized the global imbalance, stating that top polluting nations produce nearly three-quarters of emissions while also securing the bulk of climate financing.
He termed this disparity “a glaring hypocrisy of the international system” and vowed that Pakistan would continue to demand justice and investment from developed nations responsible for climate change.
He noted that the Prime Minister has issued strict directives to remove all illegal constructions obstructing natural waterways, while alternative housing arrangements are being made for those displaced.
