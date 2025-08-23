Pakistan Desires Cooperative Relationship With Bangladesh: DPM
Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2025 | 11:50 PM
DHAKA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister (FM) Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Saturday, expressed Pakistan’s strong desire to forge a cooperative and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh.
He was speaking at a reception hosted here in his honour by the High Commissioner for Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider.
At the reception, the DPM/FM interacted with several personalities from different walks of life, including advisers of the Bangladeshi government, bureaucrats, leadership of political parties, vice chancellors, members of intelligentsia and think tanks, sportsmen, artists, journalists, retired generals and others.
Pakistan’s Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan, also attended the reception.
In his remarks at the reception, the DPM/FM underscored that the people of Pakistan had fraternal sentiments towards the people of Bangladesh.
He noted that the relations between the two countries were anchored in centuries-old shared traditions, Islamic heritage, social norms and literary expressions.
He wished the people of Bangladesh a harmonious and prosperous future.
