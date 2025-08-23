KPK Governor Lauds Kashmir Council EU's Efforts On Kashmir Issue
Faizan Hashmi Published August 23, 2025 | 11:00 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has commended the Kashmir Council Europe (KCEU) for its efforts in raising the Kashmir issue in Europe.
During a visit to the KCEU's central secretariat in Brussels, the Governor praised Chairman Ali Raza Syed and his team for highlighting the Kashmir issue and the rights of Kashmiris to high-level European institutions and officials, says a press message reaching and released to the media here Saturday.
During the visit, Governor Kundi presented appreciation shields to Chairman KCEU, Ali Raza Syed, and senior Kashmiri leader, Sardar Saddique Ahmed Khan, for their tireless efforts in promoting the Kashmir cause in Europe. The Governor's visit was part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between Pakistan and European institutions and to raise awareness about the Kashmir issue.
On this occasion, Governor Kundi met with former Prime Minister of Belgium, Elio Di Rupo, who is currently a Member of the European Parliament. The two discussed the Kashmir issue, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, and recent climate changes in Pakistan.
Governor Kundi briefed the former Prime Minister on the human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the difficulties arising from the Indus Waters Treaty.
The former Prime Minister of Belgium expressed his willingness to cooperate with Pakistan on climate change and to raise the issue of the unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty in the European Parliament. He also offered to support Pakistan in its efforts to mitigate the effects of recent floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The Kashmir Council EU is organizing an international conference on "Jammu and Kashmir in the Current International Political Scenario" at the European Press Club in Belgium.
Governor Faisal Kundi will participate as the guest of honor and the conference will feature discussions on the Kashmir issue and the rights of Kashmiris. A book on Jammu and Kashmir by Belgian journalist Cédric Gerbehaye will also be presented during the conference.
APP/ahr/378
