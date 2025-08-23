Open Menu

Attock Patrolling Police Organizes Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 11:00 PM

Attock Patrolling Police organizes blood donation camp for Thalassemia patients

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Attock Patrolling Police recently organized a blood donation and free medical camp at the Akhori Patrolling Post, demonstrating their commitment to serving the community.

The event was attended by Attock Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and DSP Patrolling Fayazul Haq as chief guests, who also donated blood on the occasion.

The blood donation camp was arranged in collaboration with the Human Welfare Thalassemia Centre, DHQ Attock, led by Professor Dr Maqsood in collaboration with the Human Welfare Thalassemia Centre, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock on Saturday.

According to the details, the blood donation camp collected donations from 52 donors, while a free medical camp was also set up with the support of the Roshan Health Research and Welfare Society, Pakistan.

Dr Syed Rashid Ali, along with Dr Maqsood Khan, Principal of Khyber Homeopathic Medical College, Mardan, and his team, provided medical services to employees and members of the public. Free medicines were supplied by Raz Homeo Store, Peshawar, benefiting those who underwent checkups and received treatment.

The initiative not only helped thalassemia patients but also provided an opportunity for the community to receive free medical checkups and treatment. The event showcased the importance of community service and the impact that can be made through collaborative efforts between different organizations.

APP/rhn/378

Recent Stories

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's L ..

Foreign workers boosting Eurozone economy: ECB's Lagarde

16 minutes ago
 Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

Premier League: City 0-2 Tottenham

30 minutes ago
 MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric ..

MoITT, LUMS join hands for secur,citizen-centric digital Pakistan

1 hour ago
 IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

IGP releases Rs 2.26m for employees treatment

1 hour ago
 60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

60 police officials promoted to inspector rank

1 hour ago
 Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcy ..

Action against fancy numbers, unregistered motorcycles underway in Quetta: SP Ci ..

2 hours ago
Five accused shot dead by accomplices

Five accused shot dead by accomplices

2 hours ago
 Minister highlights investment potential in KP, as ..

Minister highlights investment potential in KP, assures support to investors

2 hours ago
 Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship pr ..

Students complete 10th Punjab Police Internship programme

2 hours ago
 UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia ..

UAE powerlifting team wins 21 medals at West Asia Championship in Qatar

2 hours ago
 Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood ..

Dist admin fully alert to deal with possible flood situation

2 hours ago
 Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Rec ..

Journalist Syed Shahbaz receives Congressional Recognition for 34 years of servi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan