Attock Patrolling Police Organizes Blood Donation Camp For Thalassemia Patients
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 11:00 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The Attock Patrolling Police recently organized a blood donation and free medical camp at the Akhori Patrolling Post, demonstrating their commitment to serving the community.
The event was attended by Attock Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and DSP Patrolling Fayazul Haq as chief guests, who also donated blood on the occasion.
The blood donation camp was arranged in collaboration with the Human Welfare Thalassemia Centre, DHQ Attock, led by Professor Dr Maqsood in collaboration with the Human Welfare Thalassemia Centre, the local correspondent of APP reported this from Attock on Saturday.
According to the details, the blood donation camp collected donations from 52 donors, while a free medical camp was also set up with the support of the Roshan Health Research and Welfare Society, Pakistan.
Dr Syed Rashid Ali, along with Dr Maqsood Khan, Principal of Khyber Homeopathic Medical College, Mardan, and his team, provided medical services to employees and members of the public. Free medicines were supplied by Raz Homeo Store, Peshawar, benefiting those who underwent checkups and received treatment.
The initiative not only helped thalassemia patients but also provided an opportunity for the community to receive free medical checkups and treatment. The event showcased the importance of community service and the impact that can be made through collaborative efforts between different organizations.
