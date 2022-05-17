76 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering

The district administration has arrested 76 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The district administration has arrested 76 shopkeepers during a crackdown on profiteers on Tuesday.

The arrested profiteers included managers of restaurants, fruit & vegetable sellers, bakers (nanbais), grocers and other shopkeepers.

During the crackdown, launched on directives of the Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, the officers of the district administration inspected prices of essentials in various bazaars and collectively arrested 76 persons for profiteering, unhygienic conditions and lack of official price list.

The deputy commissioner has directed the administrative officers for conducting random visits to bazaars to guarantee the implementation of the official price list in letter and spirit and stern action against violators.