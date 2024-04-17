8 Dead, 1,338 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM
At least eight people were killed and 1,338 others injured in 1,237 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) At least eight people were killed and 1,338 others injured in 1,237 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 634 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 704 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 691 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 266 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 accidents in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 78 victims.
According to the data, 1,117 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 28 vans, 13 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 101 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.
Recent Stories
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges
IMF says global debt levels face 'Great Election Year' risk
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement targe ..
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO
Hezbollah says targeted Israel base in retaliation for fighters' killing
Croatia votes after bitter PM-president fight
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti
Swiss parliament wants ban on extremist symbols
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Provincial government's resolve: relief amid economic challenges4 minutes ago
-
Lyari gangster killed, another arrested in police encounter4 minutes ago
-
Cabinet directs NFS&R Ministry to take steps for meeting wheat procurement target5 minutes ago
-
Preventing crimes against women, kids top priority: CCPO4 minutes ago
-
QS Ranking: QAU top among Pak universities, 315th globally4 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 271 power pilferers in 24 hours4 minutes ago
-
DC sets new rates for tandoori roti14 minutes ago
-
DC chaired meeting regarding pending cases of revenue4 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims reach Kartarpur4 minutes ago
-
Vocational training to help drug addicts come out of dejection mode, says commissioner3 minutes ago
-
President for strengthening economic, cultural ties with Turkiye3 minutes ago
-
Court issues order to remove two traffic sergeants3 minutes ago