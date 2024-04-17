Open Menu

8 Dead, 1,338 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 07:03 PM

8 dead, 1,338 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least eight people were killed and 1,338 others injured in 1,237 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) At least eight people were killed and 1,338 others injured in 1,237 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 634 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 704 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.

The data analysis showed that 691 drivers, 34 underage drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 496 passengers were among the victims of road crashes. The statistics showed that 243 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 266 people, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 79 accidents in Faisalabad with 92 victims and at third Multan with 70 accidents and 78 victims.

According to the data, 1,117 motorbikes, 73 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 28 vans, 13 passenger buses, 30 trucks and 101 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

