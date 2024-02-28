Open Menu

8th Conference On Horticulture Concluded At IUB

Published February 28, 2024

8th Conference on horticulture concluded at IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The 8th two-day international conference and expo on horticulture concluded at the Islamia of Univeristy of Bahawalpur.

The expo was organized by the Department of Horticulture, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and the Pakistan Society of Horticulture Sciences.

Dean Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Prof. Dr. Tanveer Hussain Turabi addressed the conference and thanked the delegates from various universities and institutions of Iran, Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. He also thanked the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar for organizing and sponsoring the conference.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Akbar Anjum from the Department of Horticulture, Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, presented the recommendations of the conference.

Four technical sessions were held on the last day which were chaired by Prof. Dr. Muhammad Azam Khan of Barani Agricultural University Rawalpindi, Prof. Dr. Amir Nawaz of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan, Prof. Dr. Akbar Anjum of Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan and Dr. Basharat Ali Saleem from Department of Agriculture Extension Punjab.

The delegates from all over the world made field visits on the third day of the conference and reviewed the research and work in the field of horticulture at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and other institutions of Bahawalpur.

