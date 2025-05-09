Agriculture University Marks Thalassemia Day, Holds Seminar
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2025 | 08:56 PM
On the occasion of International Thalassemia Day, an awareness seminar and blood donation camp was organized at the University of Agriculture, Dera Ismail Khan
Speakers underscored the need to create awareness and implement preventive measures to counter the disease.
The event was organized in collaboration with the University of Agriculture and the Regional Blood Center.
On this occasion, officials of the National Commission for Human Development, students, teachers and administrative staff of the university participated.
The aim of the event was to raise awareness about Thalassemia and collect blood donations to help patients suffering from this disease.
During the seminar, students and staff donated blood in large numbers and showed solidarity with children affected by thalassemia.
On this occasion, Registrar of the University of Agriculture, Abdul Basit Khan said that thalassemia is a life-threatening disease against which we should unite and fight at the social level.
Addressing the seminar, Deputy Director National Commission for Human Development Mehboob Alam said that awareness is very important to prevent a harmful disease like thalassemia.
It is the responsibility of all of us to provide information about the diagnosis and timely treatment of this disease to the people around us.
Assistant Director National Commission for Human Development Asma Sadaf said that the practical participation of the youth in this campaign is commendable. It is the mission of our institution to raise collective awareness on issues like thalassemia. Directorate of Students Affairs Aizaz Farooqui said that the students of the University of Agriculture always actively participate in social activities and today's participation reflects their passion and sense of responsibility.
At the end of the event, the special guests presented certificates of appreciation to the students who donated blood and appreciated their spirit.
The participants expressed the hope that such initiatives will continue in the future and urged to donate blood because every single drop of blood is worth a smile and up to 70% of all blood collection in Pakistan is given to children with Thalassemia..
