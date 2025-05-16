AJK commemorates 'Thanksgiving Day', marking jubilation over 'Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos'

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) In response to the call of the government of Pakistan, 'Youm-e-Tashakur' (Thanksgiving Day), marking jubilation over 'Operation Banyan ul Marsoos' by valiant armed forces of Pakistan frustrating the Indian aggression with full vigor, was commemorated across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Friday with the renewal of the firm resolve that the entire nation, including Kashmiris, will swiftly thwart India if it dares to launch any misadventure against Pakistan or AJK, fighting shoulder to shoulder with the brave armed forces of the country for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland.

The government of Pakistan had officially declared May 16 as a national Day of Gratitude to commemorate the historic victory in Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos and to pay tribute to the people and armed forces of Pakistan for their resilience and unity.

The day dawned with special prayers at mosques at Fajr with recitation of the Holy Quran for the safety, security, prosperity and uplift of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, besides for the early success of the Kashmiris' freedom struggle for liberation of occupied Kashmir from the Indian yoke. Special ceremonies held in all districts and tehsil headquarters, small and major towns including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Rawalakot, Palandri, Haveili, Hattiyan-Jhelum Valley, Neelam, and Leepa Valley to express solidarity and gratitude to the armed forces of Pakistan at the national level, including across AJK.

Floral wreaths were laid at memorials dedicated to the martyrs of Pakistan and Jammu and Kashmir state, followed by fateh khawani at the mausoleums of civil and military martyrs, followed by prayer congregations to honor their sacrifice. Families of the martyrs from 'Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos' were entertained with special acknowledgement at special ceremonies aimed at paying respects and offering gratitude for their bravery and loss.

In the lakeside city of Mirpur AJK, the day was marked with a special national flag-hoisting ceremony hosted at the City Municipal Corporation lawn. Chaudhry Yasir Sultan, AJK Minister for Housing, hoisted national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, inaugurating the day-long events in this district.

Sirens were sounded at 8:28 am, marking the jubilant commemoration of the day simultaneously with the unfurling of national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir. A well-uniformed AJK police contingent saluted the flag.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of people from all walks of life, including the city mayor, Chaudhry Usman Ali Khalid; Deputy Mayor Muhammad Ramzan Chughtai; Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Yasir Riaz; SSP Khawar Ali Shaukat; Opposition Leader of the Municipality Chaudhry Abdul Zaq; Chief Officer of the Municipality Raja Shiraz; the city councilors Molvi Muhammad Shabbir, Amjad Pasha, Hassan Ali, Mahmood Chaudhry, Javed Rashid, Tahir Mehrban, Councilor Osama, Councilor Omar Zaman, Chaudhry Malik Chaudhry, Maroof Kharak, and others.

The ceremony was culminated with special prayers for the national security, stability, speedy progress, and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on this occasion, City Mayor Ch. Usman Ali Khalid paid rich tributes to the valiant armed forces of Pakistan for emerging as a leaden wall for the defense of inch after inch of the motherland by giving a befitting response to the Indian aggression.

He lauded the entire Pakistani nation, including the AJK population, for enthusiastically celebrating Thanksgiving Day, calling it a symbol of the Pakistani nation’s steadfastness and triumph through unity. He remarked that the entire nation bowed in thanks to the Almighty on Friday for granting Pakistan a historic victory against unprovoked Indian aggression.