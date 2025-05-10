AJK Govt disburses financial compensation among victims of unprovoked Indian aggression

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir government paid compensatory amounts to the heirs of the martyrs of the recent Indian aggression besides those injured in various parts of the state within 24 hours, it was officially said.

On the instructions of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, Ch. Anwaar ul Haq, the AJK state government ministers and administrative officers gave away the stipulated financial relief amount checks to the heirs of the martyrs and the injured, official sources told APP here on Saturday.

Cheques worth of Rs 10 million were given to the families of the martyrs, while those of Rs 7.7 million were given to the injured.

Relief checks of Rs 3.3 million were given by the Azad Jammu Kashmir government to those who sustained minor injuries.

In Fatehpur Thakiala of Kotli district, the AJK government minister Javed Badhanvi gave compensation checks to the bereaved family of two martyrs, Omar Musa and Abdullah Musa, brother of Misbah Kausar.

Government minister Sardar Zia Al-Qamar gave a cheque of the stipulated relief amount to the father of Osama Ishrat, who was martyred in Bagh district.

In Muzaffarabad, government minister Sardar Javed Ayub gave cheques to the heirs of Muhammad Yaqoob, who was martyred in Bilal Masjid, besides the heirs of a girl injured in the Indian coward attack on the civilian population in certain areas of the state metropolis.

Government minister Sardar Aamir Altaf handed over a compensation check to the heirs of those martyred in his home constituency.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Umar Farooq handed over a check to the heirs of citizen Muhammad Ishtiaq, who was martyred in Abbaspur Ghamir.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Umar Farooq handed over relief checks to the heirs of those injured in the unprovoked Indian attack in Poonch district. The injured are under treatment in CMH Rawalakot.

In Khoi Ratta, Kotli district, AJK Health Minister Nisar Ansar Abdali handed over checks to the heirs of a woman/mother of those martyred due to Indian aggression, including her 40-day-old daughter, besides Raja Shehpal Shaheed and Usman Shaheed and the injured, the official sources said.

In Nakiyal, Fathpur Thakiala subdivision of Kotli district, Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Mukhtar handed over a compensation check to the husband of Sidra Siraj, who was martyred due to Indian aggression, on behalf of the Azad Jammu Kashmir government.

The sources underlined that on the instructions of the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, the ministers are monitoring the relief activities/process in the areas of their respective home Constituencies.

