AJK. President seeks special attention towards the speedy peace deteriorating in subcontinent

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has stated that India is projecting itself as a peace-loving nation globally while concealing the atrocities committed against Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

He made these remarks in an exclusive interview with Reuters at the Presidential office , Kashmir House, Islamabad.

President Chaudhry criticized India's actions following the Pahalgam incident and, India blamed Pakistan without any evidence. He highlighted India's water aggression by abrogating the Indus Water Treaty and releasing water into the Jhelum River and it was evident of it's nefarious designs.

Additionally, India canceled visas for Kashmiri patients undergoing treatment in Indian hospitals, issued strict orders to return to Pakistan. These actions, reflect Indian aggression and Hindutva ideology, he added.

The President emphasized that India's revocation of occupied Kashmir's special status on August 5, 2019, and the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A marked the beginning of a severe era of atrocities and barbarism in occupied Kashmir.

This move has led to the displacement of Kashmiris from their land and gross human rights violations, which was clear breache of international law and charter of United Nation and its resolutions on Kashmir.

AJK President urged friendly countries, including the United States, Britain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, to play a comprehensive role in reducing tensions between Pakistan and India to avoid possible nuclear conflict in the region.

He stressed that the international community should take stalk of the gravity of the situation seriously and work towards establishing peace in the region.

The President also said that India is engaging in terrorist acts in countries like Canada and Pakistan.

Portraying India as a global terrorist, he reiterated and stressed upon international community to take serious notice.

Upon India's war threats to Pakistan and it's actions, he said that if the war broke out in our region then it's severe implications would effect regional and global peace.