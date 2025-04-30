Aleem Khan & Türkiye Envoy Visit NUST, Inaugurate 'Anadolu Creator Lab'
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM
Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the international standard academic and research facilities provided at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and termed it a state-of-the-art educational institution and a source of national pride
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Wednesday expressed his satisfaction over the international standard academic and research facilities provided at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) and termed it a state-of-the-art educational institution and a source of national pride.
He said this while inaugurating the 'Anadolu Creator Lab' at NUST, established in collaboration with Türkiye. He was accompanied by Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E. Irfan Neziroglu, Director General NUST Projects, Major Gen. Dr. Saeed-ur-Rehman and Country Head Dr. Saliha, said a press release.
He further said that graduates from NUST have brought recognition to their alma mater at the global level and that such institutions are vital assets of the country.
The minister said that there is no doubt Pakistan must advance in the field of Science and Technology to stand on par with developed nations. He appreciated the role of both Pakistani and international students studying at NUST in preserving the country's strong academic traditions.
In his address, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan remarked that in terms of quality, Pakistani educational institutions are in no way behind. He praised the immense talent of the country’s youth, stating that NUST’s global recognition is a clear testament to Pakistan’s academic strength. He added that there is significant potential for public and private sectors to get benefit from this University’s capabilities and pledged to play an active role in facilitating such engagements.
Federal Minister shared that his visit reaffirmed his belief in a bright and prosperous future for the nation. He expressed full confidence in the abilities of Pakistan’s educated and able youth to compete successfully on any platform.
During his visit, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan expressed keen interest in the operations of the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) at NUST and commended the commitment of its dedicated staff.
He also visited the Turkish Aerospace Industries unit and the Green Tech Hub where he observed a variety of products made from recycled waste materials. At NUST, Director Emaad Ahsan, senior faculty members and heads of various departments briefed the Federal Minister on the University’s ongoing projects and international collaborations. It was highlighted that NUST not only serves the national domain but also delivers services and products to global markets. The University's achievements have been acknowledged at multiple international forums. In addition, Dr. Syed Irtza Shah, Mrs. Dilshad Senoel and Dr. Usman Hassan also extended individual briefings on their respective departments and appreciated the Federal Minister’s visit, calling it a highly encouraging gesture.
Recent Stories
PTA conducts QoS survey to determine quality of CMOs
NA committee pushes for railway land title transfer, warns of summoning chief se ..
Rana Imran Latif commends capital police raid on F-7 Sheesha Cafe
DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan highlights contributio ..
Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal
OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates
BISE Larkana HSC I & II annual exams to commence from May 5
PSL 2025 Match 19 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who ..
PSL X: Islamabad United opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference
Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman highlights reforms, inclusi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTA conducts QoS survey to determine quality of CMOs2 minutes ago
-
NA committee pushes for railway land title transfer, warns of summoning chief secretaries2 minutes ago
-
Rana Imran Latif commends capital police raid on F-7 Sheesha Cafe3 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Coordination Committee3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan highlights contributions of workers for co ..3 minutes ago
-
Two kids fall unconscious after drowning in canal28 minutes ago
-
OGRA cuts LPG prices for May following drop in global rates28 minutes ago
-
ISSI commemorates 70th anniversary of Bandung Conference28 minutes ago
-
DC chairs Sub-National Governance Program meeting1 hour ago
-
MD Rizvi vows expansion of NPF welfare, real estate projects1 hour ago
-
Sensitizing youth about harmful effects of drugs urged1 hour ago
-
PSW, MCIG sign MoU to support women entrepreneurs38 minutes ago