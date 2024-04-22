Open Menu

Ali Nasir Rizvi Assumes Charge As New IGP Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 02:46 PM

The federal capital police through its X account have confirmed the development of his charge.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) After relinquishing charge as DIG Operations in Lahore, senior police officer Ali Nasir Rizvi took charge as new Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, on Monday.

Ali Nasir Rizvi took charge 22 days after notification of his appointment as the new chief of Islamabad police.

The Islamabad police also confirmed the development through its X account, previously known as Twitter.

The delay behind his assumption of charge was some differences between the Federal and the Punjab government.

However, finally he relinquished his charge earlier in the day and assumed charge as the New IGP Islamabad.

Rizvi hails from the 31st Common batch of the PSP and boasts a diverse career within the police ranks, having served in roles such as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, and City Police Chief across nine districts in Punjab.

He has also experience of serving in Balochistan.

