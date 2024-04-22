Ali Nasir Rizvi Assumes Charge As New IGP Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 22, 2024 | 02:46 PM
The federal capital police through its X account have confirmed the development of his charge.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 22nd, 2024) After relinquishing charge as DIG Operations in Lahore, senior police officer Ali Nasir Rizvi took charge as new Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, on Monday.
Ali Nasir Rizvi took charge 22 days after notification of his appointment as the new chief of Islamabad police.
The Islamabad police also confirmed the development through its X account, previously known as Twitter.
The delay behind his assumption of charge was some differences between the Federal and the Punjab government.
However, finally he relinquished his charge earlier in the day and assumed charge as the New IGP Islamabad.
Rizvi hails from the 31st Common batch of the PSP and boasts a diverse career within the police ranks, having served in roles such as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police, Senior Superintendent of Police, and City Police Chief across nine districts in Punjab.
He has also experience of serving in Balochistan.
Youth commits suicide14 seconds ago
Three killed, 10 injured in Mansehra road accident16 seconds ago
Rescue 1122 tackles over 190 emergencies last week20 minutes ago
DPO Bahawalpur for arrest of POs20 minutes ago
Engr Amir Maqam congratulates PML-N newly elected members on victory in by-election20 minutes ago
Crackdowns by ICT admin to ensure Naan/Roti reduced prices20 minutes ago
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to eradicate terrorism, promote cooperation in diverse fields30 minutes ago
PM Shehbaz, President Raisi plant a sapling to mark Earth Day30 minutes ago
APHC calls for unity to counter Indian aggression in IIOJK40 minutes ago
Farooq urges IIOJK youth to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s message of Khudi40 minutes ago