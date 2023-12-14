Open Menu

All Set To Restore Bolan Mail, Akbar Bugti Express Trains

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 14, 2023 | 08:40 PM

The Pakistan Railways has announced plans to restore the Bolan Mail and Akbar Bugti Express, passenger trains linking Quetta to Karachi and Peshawar, respectively

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Pakistan Railways has announced plans to restore the Bolan Mail and Akbar Bugti Express, passenger trains linking Quetta to Karachi and Peshawar, respectively.

“On the directives of caretaker government and PR authorities, the Pakistan Railways is all set to restore the train services at Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Peshawar,” Divisional Superintendent Quetta, Mohammad Yusuf Laghari told APP on Thursday.

The services of the Bolan Mail will be restored on 25th December 2023, while Akbar Bugti Express will be restored in March, 2024.

The suspended passengers’ trains including Bolan Mail and Akbar Bugti Express were being run between Balochistan- Sindh and Balochistan- Punjab and Khaiber Pakhtunkwa provinces.

Currently, the Jaffer Express is the only operational passenger train in Balochistan being run between Quetta and Peshawar.

On account of COVID-19 and some other unavoidable reasons, services of the Bolan Mail and Akbar Express were suspended.

The Divisional Superintendent Railway Quetta noted that Bolan Mail will consist of 12 coaches with the facility of dining car and bedding.

Passengers will be provided with clean blankets, pillows and standard food, he remarked.

It may be recalled that, in October last, the Pakistan Railways restored train services at Sibi-Harnai section which was suspended 18 years ago after the miscreants destroyed main bridges and railway tracks in the year 2005.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Domki and caretaker Minister for Railways, Communications and Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar had inaugurated the train service at a ceremony held at the Sibi Railway Station.

The Pakistan Railways had started reconstruction of railway bridges and laying new railway tracks following the demand of the local people of Harnai and Sibi.

“Sibi-Harnai section is being run successfully, the DS PR Quetta, Mohammad Yusuf Laghari said, hoping that steps are afoot to run freight trains in order to boost the economy of the province.

APP/ask.

