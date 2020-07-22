ANF seizes 9.8 kg hashish, 28.8 kg opium

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug peddler and seized huge quantity of contraband from his possession on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug peddler and seized huge quantity of contraband from his possession on Wednesday.

According to ANF sources, a team of anti-narcotics force stopped a car near Sahianwala toll plaza and recovered contraband concealed in hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The force recovered 9.8 kg high quality hashish and 28.8 kg opium.

The arrested drug pusher was identified as Imran resident of Darogawala, Lahore.

A case has been registered against accused. Further investigations are in progress.