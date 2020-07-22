UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ANF Seizes 9.8 Kg Hashish, 28.8 Kg Opium

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 03:38 PM

ANF seizes 9.8 kg hashish, 28.8 kg opium

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug peddler and seized huge quantity of contraband from his possession on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested a drug peddler and seized huge quantity of contraband from his possession on Wednesday.

According to ANF sources, a team of anti-narcotics force stopped a car near Sahianwala toll plaza and recovered contraband concealed in hidden cavities of the vehicle.

The force recovered 9.8 kg high quality hashish and 28.8 kg opium.

The arrested drug pusher was identified as Imran resident of Darogawala, Lahore.

A case has been registered against accused. Further investigations are in progress.

Related Topics

Lahore Vehicle Car Progress From

Recent Stories

Shehryar Afridi is unfit for chairmanship of Kashm ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Government to Partially Compensate Citizen ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo Confirms Over 200 New COVID-19 Cases, Total ..

2 minutes ago

South African anti-apartheid icon Andrew Mlangeni ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh govt should allow catering business under SO ..

2 minutes ago

ADNOC, ADQ form joint venture to catalyse UAE’s ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.