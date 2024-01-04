Open Menu

Anti-dengue Campaign To Be Completed In Two Phases In Dera Division: Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Commissioner Dera Zafarul islam Khattak on Thursday said the administration has finalized its arrangements to carry out anti-polio campaign in Dera division which would be completed in two phases to eliminate the crippling disease from the society.

While presiding over a meeting here at his office regarding anti-polio campaign, he said in first phase, the anti-polio campaign would be held from January 8 to 12 in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts while in the second phase it would be held from January 15 to 19 in South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower districts.

The commissioner said the polio was a contagious disease and that parents must get their children of under five years of age administered anti-polio drops in order to save them from the crippling disease.

He said the polio teams would visit door to door to administer anti-polio drops to all children of under five years of age so that the polio vaccination campaign could be made successful.

The meeting was also attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti, Deputy Commissioner Dera Mansoor Arshad Khattak, District Health Officer Mahmood Jan, representatives of Local government, WHO and EPI. Besides, Deputy Commissioners Tank, South Waziristan Upper and South Waziristan Lower participated online in the meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, RPO Nasir Mehmood Satti said the fool proof security arrangements would be ensured for polio teams.

