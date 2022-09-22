UrduPoint.com

Asad Expresses Dismay Over Slow Pace Of Work On National Highway

Published September 22, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Asad expresses dismay over slow pace of work on National Highway

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood Thursday expressed his dismay over slow pace of construction and maintenance work on the Sarai Mahajir to Fatehpur Road and Muzaffargarh to Mianwali National Highway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Asad Mehmood Thursday expressed his dismay over slow pace of construction and maintenance work on the Sarai Mahajir to Fatehpur Road and Muzaffargarh to Mianwali National Highway.

According to the National Highway Authority, the minister travelled from Dera Ismail Khan to Multan for on the spot inspection of the ongoing work on Sarai Mahajir to Fatehpur Road and Muzaffargarh to Mianwali National Highway.

He sought a briefing from NHA General Manager Muhammad Jahangir and other relevant staff on the delay in work.

During the visit, NHA General Manager Iftikhar Sajid gave a detailed briefing to the minister on latest floods situation in Southern Punjab.

Asad Mehmood appreciated the NHA authorities for timely handling the roads' situation. He was told that many bridges were affected by the floods, but due to timely construction activities of NHA engineers and related staff, their repair work was completed.

Meanwhile, local postmaster Muhammad Shahid Javed briefed the minister about the overall performance of the department.

On the occasion, the DIG Motorway Police also informed the minister about the traffic situation on the National Highway.

