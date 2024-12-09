Barrister Danyal, Hanif Abbasi jointly prompt action to address Rawalpindi City’s issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, and Member of National Assembly Muhammad Hanif Abbasi on Monday jointly visited the WASA Rawalpindi headquarters to address urgent issues regarding the city’s water supply.

The meeting addressed the challenges in Rawalpindi, particularly in the NA-57 and NA-56 Constituencies.

The WASA team outlined their current efforts in water resource management, including rainwater harvesting projects, and suggested sustainable solutions for managing groundwater.

Barrister Danyal lauded WASA’s efforts and emphasized the need for continued collaboration on groundwater investigations, water quality assessments, and staff training.

WASA reiterated its commitment to resolving the water supply issues in the region.

In a separate initiative, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, together with the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi and MNA Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, inaugurated a new Driving License Center on Rawal Road, Rawalpindi. This new facility aims to address the growing demand for driving licenses and provide much-needed convenience to the residents of Rawalpindi city.