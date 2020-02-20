Best healthcare facilities stressed for Tangi area

Assistant Commissioner Tangi Adnan Jamil said Thursday that the district administration was taking effective measures to provide best healthcare facilities to citizens

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tangi Adnan Jamil said Thursday that the district administration was taking effective measures to provide best healthcare facilities to citizens.

He expressed these views during his visit to basic health units in Tangi area where he discussed several issues with concerned officials regarding public service delivery.

He said all necessary medical facilities would be provided those units which played important role in extending healthcare facilities to people of the far-off areas.

He also checked attendance of the concerned staff and urged them to continue with same sincerity and devotion to extend relief to the poor people.

He said the administration would make no compromise on quality public service delivery and strict action would be taken against negligent officials.