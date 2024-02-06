Open Menu

Bilawal Leads Rally In Karachi As Part Of Election Campaign

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 12:30 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday led rally in different areas of Karachi as part of the campaign for February 8 elections.

The rally started from Bilawal House and passed through Keamari, Liyari, Lasbella, Rizvia Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Mosmiat, Safora, Kala board and Dawood Chowrangi.

A large number of PPP workers welcomed the party chairman by showering roses and raising slogans.

Addressing the participants at different points, Bilawal said that the people of Karachi would repose their confidence in the PPP in the general elections like the local government polls.

"If voted to power at Centre and in Sindh, the PPP would work for the development of Karachi," he vowed.

"I want to serve the people of mega as I was born here," he said, expressing gratitude to the people of Karachi for electing a PPP worker as their mayor.

He hoped that on February 8, the Karachiites would give their mandate to the PPP candidates.

He said the opponents had in past pursued the politics of hatred, language and ethnicity, but it was the PPP which had buried that dirty politics forever. "Now we all have to serve the city together," Bilawal maintained.

The PPP chairman appealed to the people to stamp on his party's symbol "arrow" on the polling day.

PPP candidates and local leaders accompanied their party chairman.

The rally also passed through Safora, Malir, Gulshan Iqbal and other areas.

Bilawal Bhutto, who arrived in Karachi after completing his election campaign in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the interior Sindh, also held meetings with the people in different areas for seeking their support for PPP candidates.

