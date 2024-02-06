Bilawal Leads Rally In Karachi As Part Of Election Campaign
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2024 | 12:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday led rally in different areas of Karachi as part of the campaign for February 8 elections.
The rally started from Bilawal House and passed through Keamari, Liyari, Lasbella, Rizvia Chowrangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Mosmiat, Safora, Kala board and Dawood Chowrangi.
A large number of PPP workers welcomed the party chairman by showering roses and raising slogans.
Addressing the participants at different points, Bilawal said that the people of Karachi would repose their confidence in the PPP in the general elections like the local government polls.
"If voted to power at Centre and in Sindh, the PPP would work for the development of Karachi," he vowed.
"I want to serve the people of mega as I was born here," he said, expressing gratitude to the people of Karachi for electing a PPP worker as their mayor.
He hoped that on February 8, the Karachiites would give their mandate to the PPP candidates.
He said the opponents had in past pursued the politics of hatred, language and ethnicity, but it was the PPP which had buried that dirty politics forever. "Now we all have to serve the city together," Bilawal maintained.
The PPP chairman appealed to the people to stamp on his party's symbol "arrow" on the polling day.
PPP candidates and local leaders accompanied their party chairman.
The rally also passed through Safora, Malir, Gulshan Iqbal and other areas.
Bilawal Bhutto, who arrived in Karachi after completing his election campaign in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and the interior Sindh, also held meetings with the people in different areas for seeking their support for PPP candidates.
Recent Stories
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
AJK PM vows to continue struggle for Kashmir's accession to Pakistan
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in district Faisalabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar advocates for Kashmir solidarity2 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University2 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris express gratitude to Pakistan for unflinching support12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with renewed pledge to resolve long-standing dispute12 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day observed with vigor, unity in Karachi22 minutes ago
-
1696 candidates contesting 67 constituencies of Balochistan32 minutes ago
-
Minister condemns terrorist attack in DI Khan, Karak32 minutes ago
-
Kashmir an integral part Pakistan: Rabita Forum32 minutes ago
-
IIUI Mirpur-AJK school observed Kashmir Solidarity Day32 minutes ago
-
CM directs Hyderabad administration to look after polling stations32 minutes ago
-
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty1 hour ago
-
Mother, two daughters die in gas cylinder explosion58 minutes ago