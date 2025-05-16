BISE Held 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' Rally
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2025 | 10:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Rawalpindi organized a vibrant ceremony and rally in connection with Youm-e-Tashakur, to honor the bravery and sacrifices of the Pakistan Armed Forces in countering Indian aggression.
Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan praised the Pakistan military’s courage saying that the courage, professionalism, and unwavering resolve shown by the armed forces against Indian aggression are a source of immense pride for the entire nation.
"By crushing the enemy’s nefarious designs, they have proven themselves as ranked among the world’s greatest militaries", he said.
Controller of Examinations Tanvir Asghar Awan on the occasion said that the spirit of patriotism, sacrifice, and unity runs deep in our nation.
"The armed forces stand as an iron wall in defending our homeland", he said.
Secretary BISE Rawalpindi, Professor Amjad Iqbal Khattak said that the whole nation would never forget the sacrifices of its defenders.
"To counter enemy conspiracies and ensure national security, every citizen must stand united with our forces", he said.
The event saw a large number of officers and staff. The rally, led by Chairman Adnan Khan, showcased unwavering national solidarity with the armed forces.
