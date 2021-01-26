(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said in India's 'so-called democracy', the secularism was on decline with black law being imposed aimed at targeting minorities in the country

"Instead of strengthening democracy, more black laws are being implemented across India as Hindutva ideology emerges stronger with each passing day," the Foreign Minister said in a statement on India's Republic Day.

The Foreign Minister said January 26 was observed as 'Black Day' all over the world as protest against the heinous policies of Bharatia Janta Party (BJP) government.

He said the amendments in India's constitution denied the identity of Kashmiris.

"Kashmiris in India and across the globe are marking the Black Day because India has taken away their basic constitutional rights," he said.

Qureshi said foreign media and international human rights organizations had started exposing the atrocities of Indian security forces in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said on India's Republic Day, "tractors and not tanks were seen" at the Republic Day parade as farmers strongly protested against the local laws.

He said India's economy was further deteriorating due to negative policies of the BJP government.

The Foreign Minister said minorities in today's India felt insecure, particularly Muslims, Bengalis and Dalits.

Besides Pakistan, Qureshi said India's attitude towards the neighbouring countries including Nepal, China and Bangladesh had worsened the diplomatic ties.