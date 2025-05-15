Book on Rise of a Premier Civil Service Training Institute launched

National School of Public Policy (NSPP) Rector Dr Ijaz Munir on Thursday termed "Pakistan Administrative Staff College: Rise of a Premier Civil Service Training Institute (1960-2025)" as a main book comprising history of Pakistan Administrative Staff College

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Rector Dr Ijaz Munir on Thursday termed "Pakistan Administrative Staff College: Rise of a Premier Civil Service Training Institute (1960-2025)" as a main book comprising history of Pakistan Administrative Staff College.

Addressing the book launching ceremony of Pakistan Administrative Staff College: Rise of a Premier Civil Service Training Institute (1960-2025)" at NSPP auditorium here, he appreciated Kiran Khurshid for her hardwork in writing this book.

He said that this book covers a lot of things, including origin of the staff college, training methodology, Administrative Staff College Henley and Harvard coordination..

Ijaz Munir said the book sheds light on how this building and land were acquired, training programmes and courses were designed.

He said that inauguration of the new office building of the NSPP and launching of the book were two big celebrations.

Book author Kiran Khurshid said, "It is an immense pleasure to document the evolution of this imminent institution, the Pakistan Administrative Staff College, initiated on January 29, 2024 and concluded on April 29, 2025."

She said this project was assigned to her by Rector Dr Ijaz Munir whose support was instrumental throughout this intellectual journey.

She said, "I must acknowledge that Dr Ijaz Munir's unwavering support and commitment to the institution enabled me to make a single compilation into meaningful historical writing.

She said that three volumes each released a month a part, compliment one another and together they form a rich multi dimension account of institutional history and public administration in Pakistan.

Kiran Khurshid said, "Careful documentation of this contemporary institutional history was not less than a hallmark as it preserves the past and forms the present and guides the future."

She said that volume reconstructs the historical journey of Pakistan Administrative Staff College, adding that it not only narrates the institutional history but also pays homage to the remarkable contribution of worthy international consultants and pioneering civil servants.

She said that in Pakistan after years of consultation and planning it was former president Muhammad Ayub Khan who laid the institutional foundation by establishing the Pakistan Administrative Staff College in Lahore.

She said that later during the tenure of Pervez Musharraf the college was integrated into broader framework of National School of Public Policy.

She said the work consciously highlights the integrity, intellectual depth and public spirit of exemplary civil servants.

Azmat Ali Ranjha, F S Aijazuddin also spoke on the ocassion.