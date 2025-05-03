Book Zabaan-e-Yara-e-Man Turkey By Dr. Aslam Tasawar Bhutta Launched At UAE Embassy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi hosted a special event to launch the book Zabaan-e-Yara-e-Man Turkey (The Language of my beloved is Turkey) authored by Dr. Aslam Tasawar Bhutta.
The book is a journey through the heart of Turkey with a captivating exploration of its rich history, vibrant culture and values. The event brought together literary figures and Pakistani diaspora in a celebration of cultural exchange and literary excellence.
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s envoy to the UAE, lauded the author’s passion for history, calling the book a reflection of Dr. Bhutta’s deep appreciation for language, culture, and heritage. He remarked that “nothing enriches understanding more than travel,” and shared that the book had inspired him to revisit Turkey.
Ambassador Tirmizi also commended Sarmad Khan for his significant contribution to promoting urdu literature by setting up the Pakistani stall at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2025. He particularly praised the charitable aspect of the book, noting that all proceeds from its sales are being donated to the Akhuwat Foundation in Pakistan.
The ambassador further underscored the vital role of culture, music, and art in promoting Pakistan’s soft image globally.
During the panel discussion, Dr. Hassan Khalil described the book, which became a bestseller at the Pakistan Kitab Mela, as a “heart-touching piece of literature” and “a beautiful gift to readers around the world.”
Dr. Shabeena Aslam, sister of the author, spoke about Dr. Bhutta’s compassionate personality and dedication to helping others. She said that the book’s popularity is not only due to its literary merit, but also the author’s generosity in donating its proceeds to charity.
Arif Anees praised Ambassador Tirmizi for his strong connection with the community and highlighted the book’s celebration of the Muslim world’s rich historical legacy. He proudly noted that UNESCO has conferred an honorary doctorate upon Dr. Bhutta in recognition of his contribution through this remarkable publication.
The session was skillfully moderated by Salman, who guided a thoughtful discussion on the book’s impact and literary significance.
