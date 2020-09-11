UrduPoint.com
Budding Lawyers Advised To Follow Footsteps Of Quaid-e-Azam To Achieve Success In Legal Profession

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:10 AM

Budding lawyers advised to follow footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam to achieve success in legal profession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Chairman Federal Service Tribunal (FST), Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali on Thursday advised the budding lawyers to follow the footsteps of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to attain success in their legal profession.

Talking to APP on the occasion of death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam "September 11", Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali said that Quaid-e-Azam was a great parliamentarian and lawyer with outstanding command on law along with excellence to argue before the bench with confidence.

The former judge of the High Court of Sindh said that the command and confidence of Quaid-e-Azam on the way to plead the cases in the court was unbelievable.

He recalled that after completing his education as Barrister from Lincoln's Inn- London, Muhammad Ali Jinnah had also successfully served as Resident Magistrate at Bombay for period of six months and he had been offered to continue work at Rs 1500 per month but he preferred to work as a private legal practitioner.

He said that as a lawyer Quaid-e-Azam was a constitutional expert, but, he had successfully pleaded cases of civil and criminal nature, simultaneously.

He noted that some documents about contributions of Quaid-e-Azam as a legal practitioner is also preserved in the High Court of Sindh.

Justice (Retd) Qazi Khalid Ali said that Quaid-e-Azam also donated a portion from his property for different educational institutes including Anjuman Himayat-ul-Islam Lahore, Islamiya College Peshawer and Sindh Madaressatul islam Karachi, through his will.

Senior lawyer of High Court of Sindh, Rab Nawaz Advocate told APP that the track record of Quaid-e-Azam's legal practice was outstanding.

He said that the personality of Quaid-e-Azam was flexible and he had proved himself as an excellent lawyer as well as outstanding politician and parliamentarian.

He said that as a lawyer Quaid-e-Azam was also different in a way, that he became prominent and famous lawyer, in a minimum time period.

