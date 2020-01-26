UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Business Express Derails Near Rohri

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:12 PM

Business Express derails near Rohri

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Business Express train has derailed from track while travelling from Lahore to Karachi.Traffic was suspended due to business express derailed from track.

Railway authorities have called for a crane from Loco shed.

The train derailed at Baigmage station near Rohri. Other train including Sir Syed Express and Millat Express were stopped to carry out their journey due to closure of up down track.Khyber express was stopped at Khairpur station. The train stands at a desolated place fueling fears among the passengers.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Business Traffic Khairpur Rohri From

Recent Stories

No Novel Coronavirus case in UAE: ADPHC

9 minutes ago

MoF hosts first meeting of Saudi-Emirati joint wor ..

1 hour ago

Lord Mayor of London says Green Finance needs &#03 ..

2 hours ago

FNC Speaker meets with foreign ambassadors

2 hours ago

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

3 hours ago

Most expensive kingfish sells for US$54,000 in Abu ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.