Business Express derails near Rohri

(@FahadShabbir)

Sukkur (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th January, 2020) Business Express train has derailed from track while travelling from Lahore to Karachi.Traffic was suspended due to business express derailed from track.

Railway authorities have called for a crane from Loco shed.

The train derailed at Baigmage station near Rohri. Other train including Sir Syed Express and Millat Express were stopped to carry out their journey due to closure of up down track.Khyber express was stopped at Khairpur station. The train stands at a desolated place fueling fears among the passengers.