Call for increasing IT exports to compete developed nations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui Wednesday stressed the need for increasing IT exports to compete with developed nations.

Information Technology has converted the world into a global village, and the business model was also changed, said Siddiqui addressing an investor summit organized by the National Incubation Center here.

The HCCI President said that Youth having better stops could climb destinations in the fields of Information Technology.

He said that the economy of Information Technology in the neighbouring country was 3.5 trillion while IT exports of Pakistan were around 2 billion Dollars.

On this occasion, Project Director NIC Hyderabad Syed Azfar Hussain said that around 20 startups belonging to NIC Hyderabad, Karachi and Peshawar have given presentations to the top 10 leading capital ventures, Investors, Collaboration partners, HCCI and other institutions in different sectors including Artificial intelligence, Blockchain, e- Commerce, education, Health, Financial Technology, Cyber Security, and 3D printing.

On the occasion, Investors reiterated their pledge to invest in the IT sector in future and in this connection the role of President HCCI Adeel Siddiqui remained laudable as HCCI has taken sincere efforts for establishing NIC in Hyderabad.

Operation Manager Kamran Afridi, Ahsan Naghar, Muhammad danishKhan, Syed Ali Hassan Lajpal, Ali Raza Arain, Haji Jawed Khilji, Nawab din Qureshi, Mehmood Iqbal, investors and industrialists attended the investors' summit.