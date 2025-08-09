Celebration of 'Maarka e Haq,' Pakistan Independence Day in AJK: Preparations reach a climax

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, preparations for the celebration of 'Maarka e Haq' (Battle of Right) and Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 have reached their climax across AJK.

APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur on Saturday that crowds of jubilant people were seen at the roadside stalls selling national flags in the city. Great enthusiasm among children, particularly adults, was witnessed to buy the green crescent flags, badges, caps, and flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir at these stalls.

In order to celebrate the Battle of Right war fought defeating the arch enemy—India—in May this year, the people were decorating their homes, offices, and vehicles with national flags and electric lights to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner.

At the Independence Day stalls, children's clothes in the colors of the national flag were being purchased in large quantities, including T-shirts, caps, and badges. Badges of the national flags of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan were also being purchased in large quantities.

While the youth have decorated their motorcycles and cars with the national flag. The national flag will also be hoisted on the vehicles of government and semi-government institutions, and large national flags were being hoisted on public and private vehicles.

Everyone seems very excited waiting for the Independence Day celebrations and the historic victory of the struggle for truth and is saluting the bravery and bold decisions of the Pakistan Army in resorting to convincing defeat of the enemy.

The preparations for decorating all the major buildings and squares of Mirpur city with colorful lights have also started, while the overall environment resonates with the national anthems of Pakistan and AJK and national songs.

Everyone seems busy in preparations to celebrate the joys of Independence Day. Many youth have covered their vehicles in the green crescent flag besides the colorful lights.

