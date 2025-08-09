- Home
- Pakistan
- Celebration of 'Maarka e Haq,' Pakistan Independence Day in AJK: Preparations reach a climax
Celebration Of 'Maarka E Haq,' Pakistan Independence Day In AJK: Preparations Reach A Climax
Umer Jamshaid Published August 09, 2025 | 10:30 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Like the rest of the country, preparations for the celebration of 'Maarka e Haq' (Battle of Right) and Independence Day of Pakistan on August 14 have reached their climax across AJK.
APP AJK Correspondent reports from Mirpur on Saturday that crowds of jubilant people were seen at the roadside stalls selling national flags in the city. Great enthusiasm among children, particularly adults, was witnessed to buy the green crescent flags, badges, caps, and flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir at these stalls.
In order to celebrate the Battle of Right war fought defeating the arch enemy—India—in May this year, the people were decorating their homes, offices, and vehicles with national flags and electric lights to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner.
At the Independence Day stalls, children's clothes in the colors of the national flag were being purchased in large quantities, including T-shirts, caps, and badges. Badges of the national flags of Azad Kashmir and Pakistan were also being purchased in large quantities.
While the youth have decorated their motorcycles and cars with the national flag. The national flag will also be hoisted on the vehicles of government and semi-government institutions, and large national flags were being hoisted on public and private vehicles.
Everyone seems very excited waiting for the Independence Day celebrations and the historic victory of the struggle for truth and is saluting the bravery and bold decisions of the Pakistan Army in resorting to convincing defeat of the enemy.
The preparations for decorating all the major buildings and squares of Mirpur city with colorful lights have also started, while the overall environment resonates with the national anthems of Pakistan and AJK and national songs.
Everyone seems busy in preparations to celebrate the joys of Independence Day. Many youth have covered their vehicles in the green crescent flag besides the colorful lights.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year
Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain
UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..
WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025
Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..
PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border
Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..
SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12
PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..
UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Celebration of 'Maarka e Haq,' Pakistan Independence Day in AJK: Preparations reach a climax29 seconds ago
-
Ceremonies held to pay tribute to martyrs10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Romania set to forge new frontiers in Science, Technology and Innovation11 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Oilseeds Laboratory inaugurated at AARI21 minutes ago
-
4 departments of SAU Tandojam secure HEC rankings31 minutes ago
-
ATC rejects Omar Ayub’s bail pleas in Jinnah House, two other May-9 cases31 minutes ago
-
Acting governor condoles death of GM Sikandar40 minutes ago
-
Government focused to strengthen democracy and economy: Rana Ihsan1 hour ago
-
Arora highlights minorities role in nation-building1 hour ago
-
Bari Imam Urs continues in Islamabad with tight security, administrative oversight1 hour ago
-
Faisalabad plays vital role in economy : Hanif Abbasi1 hour ago
-
PFA cracks down on adulterated milk in Chiniot1 hour ago