Ceremony Held To Bid SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso A Farewell
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2025 | 06:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Officers and staff of the Larkana Police held a simple and dignified ceremony to say farewell to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso on Sunday.
Larkana Police organized a simple and dignified farewell ceremony on the transfer of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Rohal Khan Khoso to Karachi on Sunday.
The Larkana Police see off their brave soldier under the leadership of Haseeb Javed Somar Memon at the SP Headquarters.
During the ceremony, police officers and other staff awarded the Sindh Culture Patka to SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, presented other gifts including Ajrak and Sindhi cap.
The police officers and staff paid tribute to SSP Larkana for his achievements in maintaining the law and order situation as a result of his leadership skills and showered flowers of their love and prayers. Best wishes expressed.
Mir Rohal Khan Khoso, in his comments, thanked the colleagues and staff for their support during his stay and said that appointments and transfers are part of the service.
During the last 10 months, various steps were taken with the officers and youths, and while achieving hundreds of successes during the one to one competitions, dozens of robbers were brought under the law in an injured state, including 05 robbers.
At the same time, as a result of the day and night efforts of the Larkana Police, hundreds of drug dealers/narcotics dealers were arrested red-handed along with a large quantity of drugs, while one drug dealer was killed and three drug dealers were injured during the operations against the drug dealers,he added
He said that Larkana Police is a brave and fearless force, during the last 10 months, a relationship of heartfelt love has been established with all the officers and youths of Larkana Police.
The time and memories spent in Larkana will always bring a sense of love and truth,he told.
