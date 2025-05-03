Chinese Delegation Visits Sargodha Chamber To Explore Trade Opportunities
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A Chinese business delegation visited the Sargodha Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Saturday, marking a significant step forward in strengthening Pak-China economic relations.
The delegation was warmly welcomed by SCCI President Khawaja Yasir Qayyum and other senior representatives upon their arrival. In his welcome address, President Qayyum described the visit as a milestone in the enduring friendship and economic partnership between Pakistan and China.
“We are delighted to host our Chinese counterparts at the Sargodha Chamber,” he said. “Your visit is a testament to our shared commitment to expanding bilateral trade, exploring new investment avenues, and launching joint ventures that promote mutual prosperity.”
The discussions centered on fostering cooperation in key sectors, including renewable energy, agriculture, agro-technology, the digital economy, industrial development, and technical education.
Highlighting Sargodha’s economic potential, President Qayyum emphasized the region's rich natural resources, agricultural strength, and industrial capacity.
“Sargodha offers significant investment opportunities, especially in citrus (kinnow) exports, stone and mineral development, construction, and vocational training,” he noted.
During the visit, a series of Business-to-Business (B2B) meetings were held between the Chinese delegates and local business representatives, facilitating direct engagement, mutual understanding, and the exploration of joint ventures.
President Qayyum encouraged SCCI members to make the most of the occasion by actively engaging with the delegation, sharing ideas, and building partnerships. He also assured the visitors of the Chamber’s full support in providing legal guidance, trade facilitation, institutional networking, and on-ground assistance.
The Chinese delegation expressed appreciation for the warm hospitality and the promising investment landscape in Sargodha. They conveyed strong interest in deepening future collaboration and expanding economic ties with local businesses.
