City receives rain

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Most parts of the provincial metropolis on Saturday received heavy rain which turned the weather pleasant and reduced humidity. The rain lasted for many hours in most areas of the city.

According to the Met department, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Punjab especially Lahore, Potohar region, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Kasur, M.B.Din, Faisalabad, Sargodha and Khushab.

During the past 24 hours, widespread rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy fall) occurred in various areas of the province.

Rainfall (mm): Lahore (Farrukhabad 96, Lakshmi Chowk 81,Tajpura 79, A/P 75, Pani Wala Talab 69, Chowk Nakhuda 67, Upper mall 58, Mughal Pura 55, Jail road 46), Islamabad (Saidpur 83, Z.P 52, Golra43, Bokra 21 & A/P 08), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 53, Shamsabad 46), Hafizabad 39, Sialkot (A/P 28 & City 10), Gujranwala, Kasur 25, Chakwal 17, Khanpur 15, Mangla 14, M.B.Din 12, Murree 9, Jhelum 7, Bahawalpur (A/P 7 & City 6), Narowal 6, Toba Tek Singh 2 mm.