Cleaning of drains underway in city: Administrator

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the preparations for the fourth spell of monsoon rains were completed and drains were being cleaned on a daily basis.

"A separate channel has been constructed at the Tower for direct drainage of rainwater into the sea, due to which rainwater will no longer stand on the road," the Administrator said during his visit to Tower, Kharadar, Mithadar and other areas of the city, including Old City area to review the situation and arrangements ahead of predicted rains.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan and other officers also accompanied him.

The administrator said the rain water had been cleared from all the major roads and the KMC staff was working continuously to drain the water accumulated in the city areas after the rain on Wednesday night.

"In case of heavy rains, special arrangements are being made for the immediate release of rainwater, and it is hoped that the citizens will not face any difficulties during the rainy season," he added.

Earlier, Barrister Wahab presided over the meeting held to review the situation of storm drains and directed that all officers and staff should be on high alert according to the forecast of the meteorological department.

He directed to pay special attention to choke-points where rainwater was accumulated in recent rains, adding that special measures should be taken for drainage in low-lying areas.

"Heavy machinery and personnel should be deployed at every point where rainwater drainage is not taking place naturally," he directed.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab directed that full communication should be maintained with the Deputy Commissioners and Administrators of all districts and immediate action must be taken on the complaints of the citizens.

He also directed to keep relevant staff ready for drainage in other areas including Karsaz, Jail Chowrangi, Newtown, Abbas Town, Kashmir Road, KDA Chowrangi, Korangi, Sultanabad, Machhar Colony, Vita Chowrangi, Sher Shah Bridge, Mauripur Road, Model Colony, Falaknaz, Dawood Chowrangi and Mominabad.

On the occasion, Director General Technical Services Azhar Ali Shah briefed the administrator Karachi regarding the flow of water and the removal of obstructions in the drains located in different areas of Karachi and said that machinery and staff were sent to these places for the drainage of rainwater.

The administrator directed that all kinds of machinery, pumps, vehicles and staff needed for drainage should be kept ready to deal with the heavy rains in the city.

He said that the concerned engineers should constantly monitor their areas and wherever an obstruction in the drainage of rainwater was witnessed, it must be removed by taking immediate steps to save the citizens from disturbing situations during monsoon.