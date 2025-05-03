CM Condoles Death Of Prof Sajid Mir
Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2025 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Professor Sajid Mir, Ameer of Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith.
In her condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul and for patience and strength for the grieving family.
“Professor Sajid Mir’s religious services and scholarly contributions will always be remembered with respect,” she added.
