Medicine Worth Rs33 Million Looted From Truck On M9 Motorway

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A truck transporting medicines worth Rs33 million was snatched at gun-point on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Saturday and hours later it was found completely empty in Hatri area of Hyderabad.

According to Jamshoro police, the truck driver Rehmat Hussain had lodged an FIR alleging that he and Muhammad Ishaq Yousufzai, the second driver, were held hostage by 4 men who had come in a car near the Khanpur intersection on the motorway.

He claimed that both of them were blindfolded and put in the car and after more than 3 hours they were dropped near DHA Karachi.

Hussain told the police that he had started his journey with the medicines from Bilal Chorangi in Karachi and that he was heading towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the delivery.He added that there were in total 481 cartons of different medicines with the collective worth of Rs33 million.

The police later found the truck abandoned in Hyderabad's Hatri area.

The Jamshoro police have lodged an FIR on Hussain's complaint nominating 4 unknown persons.

