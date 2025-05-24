Medicine Worth Rs33 Million Looted From Truck On M9 Motorway
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A truck transporting medicines worth Rs33 million was snatched at gun-point on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district on Saturday and hours later it was found completely empty in Hatri area of Hyderabad.
According to Jamshoro police, the truck driver Rehmat Hussain had lodged an FIR alleging that he and Muhammad Ishaq Yousufzai, the second driver, were held hostage by 4 men who had come in a car near the Khanpur intersection on the motorway.
He claimed that both of them were blindfolded and put in the car and after more than 3 hours they were dropped near DHA Karachi.
Hussain told the police that he had started his journey with the medicines from Bilal Chorangi in Karachi and that he was heading towards Rawalpindi and Islamabad for the delivery.He added that there were in total 481 cartons of different medicines with the collective worth of Rs33 million.
The police later found the truck abandoned in Hyderabad's Hatri area.
The Jamshoro police have lodged an FIR on Hussain's complaint nominating 4 unknown persons.
Recent Stories
ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries
Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..
World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..
Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro
Salah wins Premier League player of season award
FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament
UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee
Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris
Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pole collapse disrupts power supply to Sangjani Plant affecting water supply to twin cities: WASA3 minutes ago
-
Researchers analyze Pakistan-India Conflict, Highlight role of memes and misinformation3 minutes ago
-
Medicine worth Rs33 million looted from truck on M9 Motorway3 minutes ago
-
Experts call obesity major challenge to health, economy13 minutes ago
-
Mayor lays foundation stone of canal bridge near Govt College University13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to maintain its integrity, invincible defense and peace: Tariq Fazal13 minutes ago
-
Relief from scorching heat as Mirpur receives heavy rainfall33 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee reviews performance in Attock33 minutes ago
-
Rain hits ICT, distt admin teams rush to prevent disruptions43 minutes ago
-
Kohat police launch crackdown on criminal elements43 minutes ago
-
Seminar on “Assessment of Renewed Security Challenges to CPEC Post-Indo-Pak Escalation,” held43 minutes ago
-
Experts urges youth to play an active role for facing environmental challenges43 minutes ago