Pole Collapse Disrupts Power Supply To Sangjani Plant Affecting Water Supply To Twin Cities: WASA

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) Power supply to the Sangjani Water Treatment Plant was disrupted on Saturday due to the collapse of a pole of the main transmission line of electricity because of rain and windstorm affecting water supply to the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi from the Khanpur Dam.

The Islamabad Electric Supply Corporation (IESCO) staff had started work on an emergency basis to restore power, a WASA Rawalpindi spokesman said.

The spokesman urged the citizens to use water carefully as it might take four to six hours to restore power supply.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), he said, was continuously monitoring the situation.

With the restoration of power to the Sangjani Plant, water supply would return to normal.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz took notice of low-lying areas being flooded after heavy rain in Rawalpindi and other cities.

She directed WASA officers in Rawalpindi to reach the field themselves and take emergency measures for drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas.

All resources should be used to ensure drainage of water, she added.

The chief minister directed necessary measures should be taken in all cities to cope with any emergency situation in view of expected rains.

