Open Menu

Researchers Analyze Pakistan-India Conflict, Highlight Role Of Memes And Misinformation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Researchers analyze Pakistan-India Conflict, Highlight role of memes and misinformation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The researchers of Pakistan Institute of International Affairs (PIIA) on Saturday said that the memes, headlines and hashtags emerged as war tools during recent conflict between Pakistan and India whereas information became a weapon and battleground.

They said that India could not suspend Indus Waters Treaty herself and could not stop waters of Pakistan.

They expressed these views while giving presentations in an interactive session titled ‘The Pakistan- India Conflict 2025’ here at PIIA.

A researcher Safa Rehmat said that Pakistan and India also used non-conventional warfare including memes, headlines and hashtags to defeat on modern technological fronts.

She was of the view that the conflict spilled beyond the borders and information became a weapon and it was used as a battleground. She said that Indian media spread misinformation and eroded the trust of their own people as well as the population living the world over.

Safa said that journalism was seen under siege in India. She also stressed the need for media literacy.

The researcher Safa said that India spread fake news systematically and she (India) blew up Lahore and Sialkot in haste thrashed the principles of journalism under its feet.

Another researcher said that there was a mix of regional and global responses during Pakistan and Indian conflict.

He said that the United Nations (UN) called for calm and the United States encouraged the restraint and played her part to reach a ceasefire.

The themes of Political and Military interests, cyber warfare and digital espionage, war of narratives, the Kashmir flashpoint, and water assets & resources were also discussed on the occasion.

Recent Stories

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

8 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

38 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

53 minutes ago
 World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

2 hours ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

3 hours ago
FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

3 hours ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

3 hours ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

3 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

4 hours ago
 Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing C ..

Ajman Chamber signs MoU with CCPIT – Chongqing Committee to develop economic, ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan