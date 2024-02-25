CM Opens New Museum In Badshahi Mosque And Upgradation Project Of Mazaar-e-Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with provincial ministers, visited the historic Badshahi Mosque and the Mazaar-e-Iqbal here on Sunday.
The CM inaugurated the new museum for placing the holy relics in the Badshahi Mosque and the upgradation project of the Mazaar-e-Iqbal.
Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated the Lahore Fort Cafe being built at the exterior wall of the Lahore Fort and appreciated high quality of the new museum being built for placing the holy relics. He inspected the new and beautiful showcase for placing the holy relics.
The CM ordered early completion of the transfer work of the holy relics in the new museum. Mohsin Naqvi maintained that safely keeping the holy relics attributed to the great personalities at an appropriate place is our foremost responsibility. The holy relics would be kept separately and safely in an excellent manner in the new museum. The installation work of new tiles, marbles in the exterior corridor of Mazaar-e-Iqbal and renovation work of its interior part has been completed.
He inspected the construction, rehabilitation and upgradation work of the Mazaar-e-Iqbal. Mohsin Naqvi along with the provincial ministers paid a visit to the Mazaar-e-Iqbal and prayed for the prosperity, stability and integrity of Pakistan. He directed to prepare SOPs for using the back door to pay a visit to the Mazaar-e- Iqbal. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the tourists would feel entertained with the establishment of the Lahore Fort Cafe at the exterior wall of the Lahore Fort.
Provincial ministers Dr. Javed Akram, Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Adviser Wahab Riaz, Chief Secretary, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman Planning & Development Board, Khateeb Badshahi Mosque Abdul Khabeer Azad, IG Police, DG WCLA Kamran Lashari, Secretary Auqaf, Commissioner Lahore, CCPO, Deputy Commissioner and officials concerned were present.
