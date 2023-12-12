Cold and dry weather with isolated rain in Chitral predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated light rain is likely to occur over Chitral district. It further said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 20/04, Chitral 17/00, Timergara 20/02, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 20/00, Kalam 14/-05, Drosh 16/03, Saidu Sharif 19/01, Pattan 20/05, Malam Jabba 09/02, Takht Bhai 20/03, Kakul 18/02, Balakot 20/02, Parachinar 19/00, Bannu 24/06, Cherat 17/06, DI Khan City 23/08.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -05°c in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.