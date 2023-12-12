Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather With Isolated Rain In Chitral Predicted

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Cold and dry weather with isolated rain in Chitral predicted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, it said that isolated light rain is likely to occur over Chitral district. It further said that foggy conditions are expected over Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi and D.I. Khan districts as well as over Motorway (M1) / Highways at night and early in the morning.

During the last 24 hours cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the province. Rainfall recorded (in mm) during the last 24 hours at different stations of KPK was nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 20/04, Chitral 17/00, Timergara 20/02, Dir 19/-03, Mirkhani 20/00, Kalam 14/-05, Drosh 16/03, Saidu Sharif 19/01, Pattan 20/05, Malam Jabba 09/02, Takht Bhai 20/03, Kakul 18/02, Balakot 20/02, Parachinar 19/00, Bannu 24/06, Cherat 17/06, DI Khan City 23/08.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province was -05°c in Kalam and -04°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Motorway Parachinar Mardan Saidu Charsadda Nowshera Chitral Dir Swabi Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

Govt extends Hajj applications due to low turn out

44 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various ..

Security forces kill 27 terrorists during various operations in D. I. Kha

59 minutes ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's visit to America; Pakistan-US will play a key r ..

2 hours ago
 Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaz ..

Priyanka Chopra demands permanent ceasefire in Gaza

2 hours ago
 Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

Diana Baig ruled out of ODI series due to injury

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral tie ..

Pakistan, UAE reaffirm to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

2 hours ago
Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

Punjab CM bans slaughter of female animals

3 hours ago
 SC commences hearing of reference against sentenci ..

SC commences hearing of reference against sentencing, hanging Zulfiqar Ali Bhutt ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says ..

Bellingham 'top' but Modric 'still the best', says Union coach Bjelica

16 hours ago
 List of key Golden Globe nominees

List of key Golden Globe nominees

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan