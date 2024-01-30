Open Menu

Cold Weather With Isolated, Scattered Rains Predicted For KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that cold and cloudy weather is likely to occur in most districts of the province.

However, it said rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Malakand, Buner, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, North & South Waziristan districts.

The center further predicted that scattered light rain is expected in Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, and DI Khan districts. It said that snowfall may affect traveling and transportation and tourists are advised to be cautious.

During the last 24 hours, rain occurred in most districts of the province.

However, rain with snowfall occurred over Kohistan, Swat and Abbottabad.

Rain (recorded in mm): Pattan, Malam Jabba & Balakot 04mm each, Kakul 03mm, Saidu Sharif 02mm, Khaar-Bajaur 01mm, Peshawar (A/P & City) and DI Khan Trace (each). Snowfall recorded (in inches): Malam Jabba 02.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar 18/09, Chitral 11/02, Timergara 13/03, Dir 08/01, Mirkhani 12/01, Kalam 04/-07, Drosh 12/00, Saidu Sharif 11/02, Pattan 10/05, Malam Jabba 03/-02, Takht Bhai 18/05, Kakul 11/00, Balakot 11/03, Parachinar 07/-02, Bannu 21/05, Cherat 11/02, DI Khan City 23/10.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was -07 in Kalam.

