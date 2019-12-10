Commissioner directs to remove encroachments in the city

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :On the directives of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division, Asif Iqbal, anti-encroachment operation was carried out in the city.

According to a press release issued here, teams of Municipal Corporation Bahawalpur under the supervision of Chief Corporation Officer, Azmat Qadeer Goraya, carried out anti-encroachment operation in several localities of the city.

"Anti-encroachment operation was carried out in areas including Multan Road, Craft Bazaar, Bindra Puli and Bus Terminal," it said. Incharge, Anti-Encroachment Cell, Masood Ahmed Lodhi said that operation would remain continuous till removal of encroachment in all areas," he said. He added that encroachment had become hindrance in smooth flow of routine traffic on roads.