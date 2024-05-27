Commissioner Mariyam Khan promises to start work on Gymkhana

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Mariyam Khan on Monday promised to start work on Gymkhana project at Matital road.

She was holding an introduction meeting at with industrialists and known traders of the city at Multan Chamber of Commerce. She sought cooperation from the trading community for discouraging used of plastic shopping bags as it was hurting environment badly.

About Gymkhana project, she stated that it would be introduced near South Punjab Secretariat and she would try her best to obtain land from Labour department for the purpose. She however urged business community to extend their role in construction of the Gymkhana.

Commissioner also vowed to resolve civic problems to facilitate the citizens. She stated that maximum plantation would be ensured to combat challenge of climate change.

Earlier, the industrialists and traders apprised her about various problems especially dilapidated road near Shamsabad Friday Bazaar, poor sanitation and cleanliness condition of toilets at petrol pumps and shopping malls.

Similarly, the traders also informed the Commissioner about different dilapidated commercial building and Municipal Corporation lack of cooperation for re-construction of the buildings. They alleged that the officials of Municipal Corporation caused hindrance in issuance of non-objection certificates.

They alarmed that the dilapidated building could collapse at any moment. The traders also demanded to widen MDA to Lodhi Colony road as the Highway Department had obtained enough funds for the road expansion. President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Rashid Iqbal stated that the traders were ready to discard use of plastic bags. However, he urged her to play role to change in government policy for the plastic material which was used for one-time only.

He maintained that traders had invested million of rupees in the plastic articles which were used for one time only. Senior Vice President MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Shiekh and other officer bearers expressed gratitude to the Commissioner for paying visit to MCCI and taking special interest to address concerns of the business community.