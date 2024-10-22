Open Menu

Conference On Role Of Tech In Education Assessment Starts Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Conference on role of tech in education assessment starts tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) is set to host its 2nd Annual Conference on October 23-24, 2024, at Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.

With the theme “Building a Brighter Future: The Role of Technology in Assessment,” the conference will focus on how technology can transform educational assessment systems in Pakistan and internationally.

According to IBCC, the two-day conference will bring together educationists, policymakers, and technology experts to discuss key issues related to the integration of digital tools in assessment processes.

The event aims to promote innovative solutions that can enhance transparency, efficiency, and fairness in educational assessments.

The opening ceremony will be officiated by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, as the Chief Guest.

Day 1 of the conference will feature panel discussions on the role of technology in examination systems, exploring challenges and solutions for adopting digital assessment methods.

Capacity Building Workshops will also be conducted to provide practical insights into implementing digital solutions and creating standardized assessment frameworks.

On Second Day, the discussions will continue with further panel discussions and interactive workshops, enabling participants to delve deeper into the impact of technology on education and explore strategies to modernize assessment systems across Pakistan’s educational institutions.

The conference will also see the participation of national and international educational boards and partner organizations such as TMUC, Cambridge International Education, Oxford AQA, Learning Resource Network, Pearson Pakistan, FTI Consultants, EDUFOCUS, International Baccalaureate, Denning Pakistan, and Trinity school, Lahore. These stakeholders will contribute valuable insights into shaping the future of education and assessments in Pakistan.

The 2nd IBCC Annual Conference is set to be a pivotal event for the educational sector, focusing on building a technology-driven future for assessments that will benefit students and institutions alike.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Technology Education Khalid Maqbool Cambridge Oxford Allama Iqbal Open University October Event

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' w ..

Bushra Bibi kept in highly secure cell of women' ward, Adiala jail officials tel ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test ma ..

Pakistan likely to change lineup for third Test match against England

16 minutes ago
 Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee ..

Three judges'names sent to parliamentary committee for appointment of next CJP

29 minutes ago
 Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to th ..

Commodore Shahzad Iqbal of Pak Navy Promoted to the Rank of Rear Admiral

3 hours ago
 Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix ..

Slim, Strong, and Ready for Life: Meet the Infinix HOT 50Pro+

3 hours ago
 Water project sparks hope amid challenges

Water project sparks hope amid challenges

3 hours ago
Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to p ..

Lahore ranks world top most polluted city due to poor air quality

4 hours ago
 CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retiremen ..

CJP Isa begins chamber work ahead of his retirement

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary special committee to finalize new na ..

Parliamentary special committee to finalize new name of CJP today

4 hours ago
 Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped fro ..

Shadab, Iftikhar and Saud likely to be dropped from Australia tour

5 hours ago
 ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, ..

ICC board proposes changes to tenure of Chairman, Directors

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan