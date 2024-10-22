Conference on role of tech in education assessment starts tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) is set to host its 2nd Annual Conference on October 23-24, 2024, at Allama Iqbal Open University, Islamabad.

With the theme “Building a Brighter Future: The Role of Technology in Assessment,” the conference will focus on how technology can transform educational assessment systems in Pakistan and internationally.

According to IBCC, the two-day conference will bring together educationists, policymakers, and technology experts to discuss key issues related to the integration of digital tools in assessment processes.

The event aims to promote innovative solutions that can enhance transparency, efficiency, and fairness in educational assessments.

The opening ceremony will be officiated by Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, as the Chief Guest.

Day 1 of the conference will feature panel discussions on the role of technology in examination systems, exploring challenges and solutions for adopting digital assessment methods.

Capacity Building Workshops will also be conducted to provide practical insights into implementing digital solutions and creating standardized assessment frameworks.

On Second Day, the discussions will continue with further panel discussions and interactive workshops, enabling participants to delve deeper into the impact of technology on education and explore strategies to modernize assessment systems across Pakistan’s educational institutions.

The conference will also see the participation of national and international educational boards and partner organizations such as TMUC, Cambridge International Education, Oxford AQA, Learning Resource Network, Pearson Pakistan, FTI Consultants, EDUFOCUS, International Baccalaureate, Denning Pakistan, and Trinity school, Lahore. These stakeholders will contribute valuable insights into shaping the future of education and assessments in Pakistan.

The 2nd IBCC Annual Conference is set to be a pivotal event for the educational sector, focusing on building a technology-driven future for assessments that will benefit students and institutions alike.