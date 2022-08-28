Consul General Malaysia in Karachi inaugurates study in Malaysia Education Fair

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) has launched the "Study in Malaysia Education Fair" in Karachi, offering aspiring students and their parents a unique opportunity to interact and get first-hand information about higher study options in Malaysia.

The Consul General Malaysia in Karachi Khairul Nazran Abd Rahman and Chief Executive Officer of EMGS Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaludin jointly inaugurated the Malaysian Education Fair, which is also scheduled to be held in Islamabad, Peshawar, and Lahore said a press release issued by the High Commission of Malaysian in Islamabad on Sunday.

"EMGS is actively preparing a variety of programs to promote the uniqueness of higher education experience in Malaysia to international students from all over the world, especially from Pakistan," said Mr. Mohd Radzlan bin Jalaluddin, adding that they were happy to see a rising trend in student applications from Pakistani students who wish to study in Malaysia.

He said that following the success of similar events in the middle East & North Africa, South Asia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and Europe, EMGS was thrilled to provide institutions an equal chance to be on the ground, to meet students and their parents and have a face-to-face interaction with the university officials.

It is pertinent to mention that the Fair is aimed at providing complete information to the students on backgrounds, programs, fee structures, and career pathways. In addition, Pakistan and Malaysia have established a long-standing exchange and cooperation in education. Malaysia has become one of the most preferred study destinations by Pakistani students as it is the house of the world's leading institutes, including International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), University Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Asia Pacific University of Technology and Innovation (APU), Imperium International College, Newcastle University Medicine Malaysia, UNITAR International University, UCSI University, Open University Malaysia (OUM), SEGi University and Colleges to name a few.