Couple dies of gas leakage in Swat; 3 killed in separate incidents in Bannu: Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A woman and her husband died after gas accumulated in their room last night on Monday in Swat district, said a police spokesman.

According to details, Anwar Khan and his wife fell unconscious after accumulation of gas inside their room last night at village Manyar and were rushed to nearby hospital where they were declared dead.

Later, they were laid to rest at their ancestral graveyard.

Meanwhile, three persons died in different road accidents at Norang Dalokhel and surrounding areas of Bannu district.

In the first incident, Shamsullah Khan was allegedly killed by his rival Hasmatullah Khan over old enmity.

In another incident, Amanullah Khan has allegedly sprayed volley of bullets on his wife Norang Dalokhel and killed her on the spot over domestic dispute.

Accused Hashmatullah Khan has allegedly shot dead by his opponent Samsullah, a resident of Badakhel and killed him on the spot over old enmity.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.