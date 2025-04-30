Court Adjourns Hearing Of Punjab Assembly Illegal Recruitment Case Till May 15
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2025 | 09:23 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) An anti-corruption court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal recruitment case due to the absence of former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.
Judge Javed Iqbal Warriach presided over the proceedings, during which co-accused Muhammad Khan Bhatti and others appeared before the court and marked their attendance.
Parvez Elahi’s counsel submitted an application seeking a one-day exemption from personal appearance, citing his client’s medical condition. The court was informed that doctors had advised Parvez Elahi against walking due to health concerns.
At this, the court directed Parvez Elahi to appear at the next hearing and observed that indictment could take place in the absence of the accused.
Subsequently, the court accepted the exemption request and granted Parvez Elahi temporary relief from appearing in person, besides adjourning further hearing till May 15.
The indictment in the case has seen multiple delays, primarily due to Parvez Elahi’s repeated absences on medical grounds. According to the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab, Parvez Elahi is accused of making illegal appointments within the Punjab Assembly and allegedly accepting bribes to influence the recruitment process. The ACE claims that several qualified candidates were bypassed in favor of unqualified individuals who had not fulfilled the examination requirements.
